Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Tribe, water users, and fish protectors come to agreement in Scott Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT

You could fill a library with stories of disagreements over water use in the American West. California's Scott Valley alone would take up some shelf space in that library, with sensitive salmon species and their need for water frequently abutting the rights of old ranches.

Now some of the interested parties are working together, under a new agreement signed by California Trout, the Farmers Ditch Company, and the Yurok Tribe. The goal is a river and tributaries more friendly to salmon, and a set of farms and ranches that use water more efficiently.

We explore the details in an extended discussion with Mike Belchik of the Yurok Tribe, Gareth Plank from FDC, and Damon Goodman from CalTrout.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
