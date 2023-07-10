© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Yreka converts empty inn space into housing for homeless people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The homelessness crisis has people at all levels of government looking high and low for places for people to live. Oregon has operated Project Turnkey for several years now, buying up motels to convert into transitional housing.

California has a counterpart in Project Homekey, turning motels and other spaces into longer-term housing. Yreka is in the process of converting an inn into transitional housing under the program. A city council member joins us to fill in the details, like where the money comes from.

