Wed 9:25 | Why some stories get covered more, in the latest Signals & Noise

The tragedy of the submersible Titan can't obscure an imbalance in news coverage: five people missing makes headlines for days, while a ship full of migrants sinks near Greece, and it makes the back pages.

The differences in handling of news stories are among the items we'll discuss in the latest edition of our media overview, Signals & Noise.

Regular Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein from Cal Poly Humboldt returns for another discussion. And sitting in this month is Precious Yamaguchi of Southern Oregon University, one of the original panelists.

Listen for the discussion, and for the lists of media favorites of the month each of our panelists provides.