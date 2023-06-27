© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Why some stories get covered more, in the latest Signals & Noise

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The tragedy of the submersible Titan can't obscure an imbalance in news coverage: five people missing makes headlines for days, while a ship full of migrants sinks near Greece, and it makes the back pages.

The differences in handling of news stories are among the items we'll discuss in the latest edition of our media overview, Signals & Noise.

Regular Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein from Cal Poly Humboldt returns for another discussion. And sitting in this month is Precious Yamaguchi of Southern Oregon University, one of the original panelists.

Listen for the discussion, and for the lists of media favorites of the month each of our panelists provides.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextSignals & Noise
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team