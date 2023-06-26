© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:40 | Musical talents assemble in Ashland for 'Sonoluminescence'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

By one definition, the phenomenon of sonoluminescence is "punching water so hard light comes out." We are confident there will be no actual punching when Rogue Valley musical artists assemble for a concert in Ashland called "Sonoluminescence."

The gathering on July 2nd features a who's who of local artists, including former Oregon Shakespeare Festival resident composer Todd Barton and JX music creator and percussionist Terry Longshore.

Todd Barton visits the studio with concert details. One additional detail: it's free.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
