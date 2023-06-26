Tue 9:40 | Musical talents assemble in Ashland for 'Sonoluminescence'

By one definition, the phenomenon of sonoluminescence is "punching water so hard light comes out." We are confident there will be no actual punching when Rogue Valley musical artists assemble for a concert in Ashland called "Sonoluminescence."

The gathering on July 2nd features a who's who of local artists, including former Oregon Shakespeare Festival resident composer Todd Barton and JX music creator and percussionist Terry Longshore.

Todd Barton visits the studio with concert details. One additional detail: it's free.

