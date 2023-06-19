© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Technology
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Ashland foundation helps bring national medical research program to town

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Medical research goes on all the time, to help us figure out what ails humans... with a hope of finding cures for the ailments. But medical research has stumbled upon occasion in the past, by not including a wide range of people in such research.

The All of Us Research Program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is designed to remove that stumbling block, by recruiting a broad range of Americans--diverse in ethnicity, education, and earnings--to share health information and outcomes.

A mobile tour brings the program to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland for a day (June 21st), and we get further details from Patrice Robinson and Alan Oppenheimer of the Ashland-based Alan & Priscilla Oppenheimer Foundation. The foundation helped bring All of Us to the Rogue Valley.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team