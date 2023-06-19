Tue 9:40 | Ashland foundation helps bring national medical research program to town

Medical research goes on all the time, to help us figure out what ails humans... with a hope of finding cures for the ailments. But medical research has stumbled upon occasion in the past, by not including a wide range of people in such research.

The All of Us Research Program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is designed to remove that stumbling block, by recruiting a broad range of Americans--diverse in ethnicity, education, and earnings--to share health information and outcomes.

A mobile tour brings the program to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland for a day (June 21st), and we get further details from Patrice Robinson and Alan Oppenheimer of the Ashland-based Alan & Priscilla Oppenheimer Foundation. The foundation helped bring All of Us to the Rogue Valley.