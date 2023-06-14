© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Curry County's recovery from ransomware attack is slow and costly

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Computer systems are slowly coming back online in Curry County, but there's still a bit of a hill to climb. A ransomware attack--basically, "pay us or we break your system"--hit the county's computer systems back in April.

While the FBI and other agencies try to track down the culprits, County offices are still trying to get fully back in business. It will take more time and a bunch of money, says County Commissioner Brad Alcorn. He visits the JX to talk about the steps to the county's IT back into a fully operational state.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
