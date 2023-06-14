Thu 9:40 | Curry County's recovery from ransomware attack is slow and costly

Computer systems are slowly coming back online in Curry County, but there's still a bit of a hill to climb. A ransomware attack--basically, "pay us or we break your system"--hit the county's computer systems back in April.

While the FBI and other agencies try to track down the culprits, County offices are still trying to get fully back in business. It will take more time and a bunch of money, says County Commissioner Brad Alcorn. He visits the JX to talk about the steps to the county's IT back into a fully operational state.