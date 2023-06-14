© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Black Humboldt sets up for a Eureka Juneteenth celebration

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Juneteenth may be a federal holiday, but it is not yet uniformly observed in every community. we notice that this year's celebrations of Liberation Day are generally occurring two days before the actual holiday, on June 17th... because it's a Saturday.

So it is with the celebration planned by Black Humboldt, set for Saturday Noon to 10 PM in Halvorsen Park in Eureka.

Mo Harper-Desir from Black Humboldt sits in for an overview of the plans for the day.

The Jefferson Exchange
