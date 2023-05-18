© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Counting up the stories and the votes, on The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Any week with an election is bound to be a busy news week. So it is for this week in the region, with ballots returned for a plethora of races and measures on the Oregon side. Some--like Ashland's vote to change the allocation of the meal tax--may take a while to get to a final count.

There was news beyond politics as well, and JPR's reporters scooped up the goods, for newscasts and the website. The Debrief gives our team a chance to talk about the stories behind the stories. News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia gather for the overview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
