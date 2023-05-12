Mon 9:25 | The comforts of home on the road, extolled in RV travel book

It's fun to travel the country seeing the sites, but it's also fun to spend a night in your own bed after a long trip. You can have both if you travel in a recreational vehicle.

That's one of the benefits Bonnie and Grant Sinclair noticed early in their RV days. Now they are veteran RV road warriors, and co-authors of a book in the Moon Guide series: Moon USA RV Adventures: 25 Epic Routes. The book describes some spectacular scenery and routes to access it, but also gets into the nuts and bolts (and gas mileage) of traveling with the comforts of home and a big engine to move them around.

Grant Sinclair drives solo in a visit to the JX.

