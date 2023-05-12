© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The comforts of home on the road, extolled in RV travel book

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Moon Rv adventure

It's fun to travel the country seeing the sites, but it's also fun to spend a night in your own bed after a long trip. You can have both if you travel in a recreational vehicle.

That's one of the benefits Bonnie and Grant Sinclair noticed early in their RV days. Now they are veteran RV road warriors, and co-authors of a book in the Moon Guide series: Moon USA RV Adventures: 25 Epic Routes. The book describes some spectacular scenery and routes to access it, but also gets into the nuts and bolts (and gas mileage) of traveling with the comforts of home and a big engine to move them around.

Grant Sinclair drives solo in a visit to the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team