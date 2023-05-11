Fri 9 AM | Manslaughter verdict and OSF leadership change headline The Debrief

The trial for a rare Ashland homicide wrapped up, just days after another news story rocked the town: the boss at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is leaving.

Nataki Garrett announced her departure just minutes after the last edition of The Debrief, our regular reporter roundtable on the big news stories of the week. "Slow news day?" We didn't have a single one this week.

News Director Erik Neumann and JPR reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan visit about the big stories and the process of coverinAshland homicideg them.