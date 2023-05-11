© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Manslaughter verdict and OSF leadership change headline The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
the-debrief-episode.png

The trial for a rare Ashland homicide wrapped up, just days after another news story rocked the town: the boss at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is leaving.

Nataki Garrett announced her departure just minutes after the last edition of The Debrief, our regular reporter roundtable on the big news stories of the week. "Slow news day?" We didn't have a single one this week.

News Director Erik Neumann and JPR reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan visit about the big stories and the process of coverinAshland homicideg them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
