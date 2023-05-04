Fri 9:40 | Us As We Are: Earth Day and the rocks of the Earth celebrated

53 years after the original Earth Day, we're still here. Is it possible we're doing something right? We look back at the Earth Day of 2023 in the Rogue Valley in the latest chapter of Us As We Are, with Keegan Van Hook of Southern Oregon PBS.

This edition--the video version runs on SOPBS on Saturday--also includes a visit to the Gem & Mineral Show in Grants Pass on the last weekend of April, where we learn about the fascination people have with rocks, and not just the shiny ones.