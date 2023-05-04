© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Us As We Are: Earth Day and the rocks of the Earth celebrated

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
us as we are

53 years after the original Earth Day, we're still here. Is it possible we're doing something right? We look back at the Earth Day of 2023 in the Rogue Valley in the latest chapter of Us As We Are, with Keegan Van Hook of Southern Oregon PBS.

This edition--the video version runs on SOPBS on Saturday--also includes a visit to the Gem & Mineral Show in Grants Pass on the last weekend of April, where we learn about the fascination people have with rocks, and not just the shiny ones.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
