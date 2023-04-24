© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Ashland film fest features a short and sweet version of its usual extravaganza

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
2023 ashland film fest

Ashland Independent Film Festival is back, in a greatly reduced form. Most of the staff and board departed after last year's events, so the abbreviated "showcase" of this year is advertised as something like a seed for the growth of future festivals.

The showcase features 20 documentaries available for viewing starting April 14th, including one--Subject--that revisits the subjects of previous documentaries.

Lorraine Vail, a true film believer, has a lot to do with AIFF pulling off a springtime festival this year, even if a reduced one. She stops by the studio to talk about the films and what it took to secure them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
