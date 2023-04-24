Tue 9:25 | Ashland film fest features a short and sweet version of its usual extravaganza

Ashland Independent Film Festival is back, in a greatly reduced form. Most of the staff and board departed after last year's events, so the abbreviated "showcase" of this year is advertised as something like a seed for the growth of future festivals.

The showcase features 20 documentaries available for viewing starting April 14th, including one--Subject--that revisits the subjects of previous documentaries.

Lorraine Vail, a true film believer, has a lot to do with AIFF pulling off a springtime festival this year, even if a reduced one. She stops by the studio to talk about the films and what it took to secure them.