Mon 9:25 | The sophistication and fear of cyber weaponry in our time

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Generations of Americans lived in fear of The Bomb, the nuclear bomb attack that would end life as we know it. The weapons still exist, but the fears have largely abated. Now a major concern in international relations is cyber-warfare: countries waging war on each other through computers, turning off power or jamming key government systems.

It's not science fiction, it's fact, and has already happened in parts of the world. Nicole Perlroth, who covered digital espionage and sabotage for the New York Times, gives us a lot to think about in her book about the realities. The title does not inspire hope: This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race. The author visits with highlights, if they can be called that.

