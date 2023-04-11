© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:40 | Table your motion: it's hiking season on the Table Rocks

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
table rock hikes

Even if you didn't know the Rogue Valley, you could probably figure out quickly where the Table Rocks are. The two big and highly visible landforms--Upper and Lower Table Rocks--are flat-topped mesas just north of the Rogue River, not far from Medford.

They are famous features of the valley, and they are open for public exploration. And you don't have to wander around by yourself, because guided tours are available, through a combination of the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy.

The guided hikes are all different, ranging from geological and historical emphasis to a ukulele jam session (really!). Molly Morrison from TNC and Molly Allen from BLM join us to frame the sessions.

