Tue 9 AM | Once more upon the keys: Final Tutunov Piano Series concert of the season

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 3, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT
Piano keys
pareerica
/
Flickr

Spring is here (sort of), but some vestiges of winter remain, including concerts in the Tutunov Piano Series at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University.

Polish pianist Joanna Trzeciak will play the final concert in this year's series on Friday, April 7th.

The series is named for Alexander Tutunov, a professor and artist-in-residence at SOU. He visits the studio once again to talk about the remarkable players gathered for the series, and the wide range of pieces of music they play.

