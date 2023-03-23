© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Housing Week conclusion: homeless advocate speaks his mind

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
paul boden right to rest

He not only works with homeless people, he WAS a homeless person once. Paul Boden put that behind him 40 years ago, but he still works hard to see to the needs of people who do not have regular housing, as Executive Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project.

One of the major efforts is "right to rest" legislation that will stop homeless people from getting in trouble for being in public spaces and lying or even sitting down. Paul Boden discusses this and many other facets of homelessness in America.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
