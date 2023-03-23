Fri 9 AM | Housing Week conclusion: homeless advocate speaks his mind

He not only works with homeless people, he WAS a homeless person once. Paul Boden put that behind him 40 years ago, but he still works hard to see to the needs of people who do not have regular housing, as Executive Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project.

One of the major efforts is "right to rest" legislation that will stop homeless people from getting in trouble for being in public spaces and lying or even sitting down. Paul Boden discusses this and many other facets of homelessness in America.