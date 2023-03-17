Mon 9 AM | Housing Week launch: covering the Oregon Legislature's big moves

They are two sides of a very important coin in our region: housing on one side, and homelessness on the other. The region needs much more of the first to have much less of the second.

We spend a lot of this week's JX on housing issues, beginning with the Oregon Legislature, where the House just passed a pair of major bills over to the Senate. Lauren Dake covers the state capitol for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She visits to talk about the legislative focus on housing, and some of the issues within the big picture.