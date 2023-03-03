© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | New venture for Rogue Retreat founder: affordable housing for homeless seniors

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST
homeless elderly

The biggest year of the baby boom, 1957, saw 4.3 Million American babies born. They're turning 66 this year, and that explains the mass retirements of our time. There are other issues with such a huge senior population, including large numbers of them living homeless.

By many accounts, those numbers are growing, and Chad McComas, the founder and former director of Rogue Retreat, is working with that portion of the population now. The new project is called Joy Community, aimed at finding or building low-cost housing for seniors. It's part of McComas's Set Free Services, run out of the church he started in Medford.

We get the overview of the homeless senior situation and the response when Chad McComas visits the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
