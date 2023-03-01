Thu 9 AM | Pack 'em in: Oregon Congress member proposes more Congress members

The U.S. Capitol must have been running short of chairs when the House of Representatives capped its membership at 435. If representatives were still apportioned the old way, there would be well more than a thousand of them by now.

Earl Blumenauer of Oregon's 3rd Congressional District does not propose going that far. But he does suggest going up to 585 House members after the next census, to give each member fewer people to represent.

There would also be an effect on the numbers in the Electoral College used to elect presidents. We get an overview and rationale in an interview with Rep. Blumenauer.

