The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Pack 'em in: Oregon Congress member proposes more Congress members

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
The U.S. Capitol must have been running short of chairs when the House of Representatives capped its membership at 435. If representatives were still apportioned the old way, there would be well more than a thousand of them by now.

Earl Blumenauer of Oregon's 3rd Congressional District does not propose going that far. But he does suggest going up to 585 House members after the next census, to give each member fewer people to represent.

There would also be an effect on the numbers in the Electoral College used to elect presidents. We get an overview and rationale in an interview with Rep. Blumenauer.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
