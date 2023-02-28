Wed 9:25 | Southern Oregon journalism presents a case study for a University of Oregon center

It's just a great time to examine journalism in Southern Oregon. Because there have been some serious eruptions on the landscape just in the first two months of the year, headlined by the closing of the Mail Tribune of Medford, and the rise of other newspapers to take its place.

The Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon is focused on helping build journalism that comes FROM the community, FOR the community. AJC Director Andrew DeVigal has been studying the Southern Oregon journalism scene for a while now, and he presents some of his findings at events in the Rogue Valley this week.

We already talked to DeVigal about the Mail Tribune going defunct; we welcome him back to expand the focus on his work.