Wed 9 AM | Oregon Community Foundation celebrates a half-century of getting and giving money

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST
Maybe you've heard about "bundlers" in politics. Those are the people good at finding lots of people with money, and bundling all their contributions together, to have a greater impact on behalf of a candidate or cause.

That's kind of what the Oregon Community Foundation does, but in a completely non-political way. OCF helps people with money connect to worthy causes that could use a funding boost. And over 50 years, OCF has distributed more than $2 Billion. Billion with a B.

Lisa Mensah is the President and CEO of the foundation. We get to visit with her and with OCF's Rogue Valley affiliate in the person of Dee Anne Everson, Executive Director and CEO of United Way of Jackson County.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
