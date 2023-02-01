Thu 9:25 | BASE Afroscoutz display artwork at Ashland's First Friday

The Afroscoutz program of BASE Southern Oregon continues to bring in more young Black people and add to the activities in which they participate. BASE--Black Alliance and Social Empowerment--encourages the scouts to know their history and themselves, and express it.

So artwork is part of the mix of activities, and art by Afroscoutz members will be on display as part of Ashland's monthly First Friday Art Walk. Pieces will be displayed at Catalyst Ashland, coworking space/podcast studio/art gallery.

Tiffany Beach from BASE and Precious Yamaguchi from Catalyst fill out the story.

