Thu 9:25 | BASE Afroscoutz display artwork at Ashland's First Friday

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
baseafroscoutz

The Afroscoutz program of BASE Southern Oregon continues to bring in more young Black people and add to the activities in which they participate. BASE--Black Alliance and Social Empowerment--encourages the scouts to know their history and themselves, and express it.

So artwork is part of the mix of activities, and art by Afroscoutz members will be on display as part of Ashland's monthly First Friday Art Walk. Pieces will be displayed at Catalyst Ashland, coworking space/podcast studio/art gallery.

Tiffany Beach from BASE and Precious Yamaguchi from Catalyst fill out the story.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
