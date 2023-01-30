© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST
daily courier

The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.

Since the MT shut down, The Daily Courier has since hired two reporters and a photographer from the MT staff, and continues to plow ahead. How can any newspaper afford to be so aggressive in so small a market, in so terrible a time for the journalism business?

We put those and other questions to Daily Courier publisher Travis Moore and editor Scott Stoddard. They lay out the economic and journalistic realities.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team