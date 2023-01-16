Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations

This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January.

The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last fall. Even that could not save it, in the eyes of its owners.

The Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon is focused on helping build journalism that comes FROM the community, FOR the community.

AJC Director Andrew DeVigal visits to talk about the death of this journalism outlet, and the hoped-for birth of entities that can replace it in the future.