The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Yesterday, today and tomorrows

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM PST
future rising maynard

Want to see change happen? Stand still. SOMETHING will change around you, in a very short amount of time.

Simply put, the future is always coming at us, whether we're ready for it or not. Humankind... well, the jury is still out on how well we prepare for the future. We get a survey of time from the Big Bang to space flight and beyond from Andrew Maynard, the author of the book Future Rising.

Maynard brings in science and philosophy and faith and more to his book and this interview from 2020.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
