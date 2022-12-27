Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Yesterday, today and tomorrows

Want to see change happen? Stand still. SOMETHING will change around you, in a very short amount of time.

Simply put, the future is always coming at us, whether we're ready for it or not. Humankind... well, the jury is still out on how well we prepare for the future. We get a survey of time from the Big Bang to space flight and beyond from Andrew Maynard, the author of the book Future Rising.

Maynard brings in science and philosophy and faith and more to his book and this interview from 2020.