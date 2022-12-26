© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Understanding Ukraine through a book for children

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
sampson kharchenko The Story of Ukraine : An Anthem of Glory and Freedom

Many of the eyes of the world are focused on Ukraine, fighting to stay free of Russia, which invaded earlier this year. The attack and the justifications for it are hard for most adults to understand. Now try explaining the situation to a child, and the degree of difficulty goes up sharply.

Enter Michael Sampson, the author of many books for children, and his wife, Olena Kharchenko, Ukrainian born and raised. They jumped into action with artist Polina Doroshenko, crafting a book that tells the story of Ukraine through simple facts, and through the words of its national anthem.

Book and companion documentary are called The Story of Ukraine: An Anthem of Glory and Freedom. We visit with the authors about a work of love at a time of great anger and sorrow.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
