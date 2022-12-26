Tue 8:30 | Understanding Ukraine through a book for children

Many of the eyes of the world are focused on Ukraine, fighting to stay free of Russia, which invaded earlier this year. The attack and the justifications for it are hard for most adults to understand. Now try explaining the situation to a child, and the degree of difficulty goes up sharply.

Enter Michael Sampson, the author of many books for children, and his wife, Olena Kharchenko, Ukrainian born and raised. They jumped into action with artist Polina Doroshenko, crafting a book that tells the story of Ukraine through simple facts, and through the words of its national anthem.

Book and companion documentary are called The Story of Ukraine: An Anthem of Glory and Freedom. We visit with the authors about a work of love at a time of great anger and sorrow.