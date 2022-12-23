© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

For Boxing Day: re-gifted JX gems

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM PST
jx draw (12).jpg

"Hooray for Christmas, the best day of the year," said Tiny Tim in one movie version of A Christmas Carol. We add a hooray for December 26th. Call it Boxing Day or St. Stephen's Day, as long as you call it a day off for the JX staff.

In our absence from the office, we leave these gems from past shows... At 8: The Cougar Conundrum: Sharing the World with a Successful Predator. We want nature to survive and thrive, but are there limits to how well we want ALL creatures to do?

At 9: Girls on the Edge. Leonard Sax, physician and psychologist, originally wrote the book in 2010, when it appeared from many bits of evidence that American girls were struggling with anxiety and depression. He picked up the project anew ten years later to freshen it up, but also to take note of the continued growth in the situation, and this was before the COVID pandemic created further stresses and tensions.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
