The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | How Oregon will spend millions in opioid settlements with pharmacies

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
Before Fentanyl came on the scene, people died by the thousands from overdosing on opioid painkillers prescribed by doctors. And those prescriptions were filled by pharmacists who could or should have been paying more attention to abuses, in the eyes of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

She recently announced national settlements reached with the big pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, after an earlier settlement with Wal-Mart. Oregon stands to gain roughly $173 Million over the next decade and a half from those three major chains.

It won't bring back the people lost, but what will it do? We explore that in a visit with Kimberly McCullough, Fred Boss, and David Hart of the Oregon Department of Justice.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
