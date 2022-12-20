Wed 8:30 | How Oregon will spend millions in opioid settlements with pharmacies

Before Fentanyl came on the scene, people died by the thousands from overdosing on opioid painkillers prescribed by doctors. And those prescriptions were filled by pharmacists who could or should have been paying more attention to abuses, in the eyes of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

She recently announced national settlements reached with the big pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, after an earlier settlement with Wal-Mart. Oregon stands to gain roughly $173 Million over the next decade and a half from those three major chains.

It won't bring back the people lost, but what will it do? We explore that in a visit with Kimberly McCullough, Fred Boss, and David Hart of the Oregon Department of Justice.