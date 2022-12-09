Mon 8:30 | Fire district where Almeda burned prepares for future fires

The Almeda Drive fire of 2020 destroyed 2500 homes, most of them in areas served by Jackson County Fire District Five. A lot went wrong that day, including confusion among people evacuating about which way to go, and on which roads.

The district and the community have taken steps to avoid a repeat, and the work continues on wildfire preparation, evacuation protocols, and emergency alert management in the area. We get an update from JCFD5 Battalion Chief Brian Bolstad and community member Marla Estes.