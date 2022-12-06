© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Tribes offer curriculum on Traditional Ecological Knowledge to California schools

Published December 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
traditional ecological knowledge

The knowledge of the environment and its proper care used to be passed down from generation to generation, by word of mouth. Then Americans of European descent came and pushed the indigenous people off the land, managing resources with very different values.

California schools now have the option of including Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) in middle schools, by using a curriculum developed by several tribes and released through Save California Salmon. The creators say the curriculum meets middle school standards in several subject areas, and tells a more positive story of the first people to occupy California.

Charley Reed and Regina Chichizola from SCS visit with details of the learning plan, and the process of getting it ready for schools to use.

Native American News
