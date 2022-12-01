Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: putting some actual competition into politics

A lot of people get elected to office by promoting free markets, unencumbered by heavy regulation. But look at the political system, and you find a number of ways in which good ideas get a hard time getting traction, and the people who GOT elected often GET elected again.

Katherine Gehl and Michael Porter put their business brains to work on the problem and came up with analysis and solutions, in the book The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy.

Katherine Gehl went on to found the Institute for Political Innovation. She and her co-author joined us in 2020, an interview replayed here.

