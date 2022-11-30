© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | (Sometimes) a pirate's life for me: the story of Captain Kidd's wife

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM PST
The Pirate's Wife - Capt. Kidd's Wife Sarah

It's not like he came home for dinner every night, but the notorious pirate William Kidd did have a wife and a home.

The safe harbor and the person who kept it for him are explored in the new book The Pirate's Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.

Sarah had been widowed twice before she took up with Captain Kidd. She not only supported and defended his work, she made a name for herself in the hard-to-navigate society of 17th- and 18th-century New York City.

Daphne Palmer Geanocoupoulos wrote the book and visits to discuss it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
