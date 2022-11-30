Thu 9 AM | (Sometimes) a pirate's life for me: the story of Captain Kidd's wife

It's not like he came home for dinner every night, but the notorious pirate William Kidd did have a wife and a home.

The safe harbor and the person who kept it for him are explored in the new book The Pirate's Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.

Sarah had been widowed twice before she took up with Captain Kidd. She not only supported and defended his work, she made a name for herself in the hard-to-navigate society of 17th- and 18th-century New York City.

Daphne Palmer Geanocoupoulos wrote the book and visits to discuss it.

