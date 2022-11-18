Mon 9 AM | Present and tense in America: 'The Storm is Here'

Angry people with guns took to the streets, something war correspondent Luke Mogelson had seen many times in his career overseas. But this wasn't overseas, it was Michigan in the spring of 2020, and he was covering people angry about an extension of COVID lockdown orders.

The trail of civil unrest leads from there through Portland and the riots in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, all the way to the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. It was a period unlike any other in American history, and there's no firm guarantee that it is over.

Luke Mogelson got close to the people protesting, reporting what he saw and heard in The Storm Is Here: An American Crucible.

He visits the JX to unpack impressions from the places where people expressed their anger.

