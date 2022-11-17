© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Black cowboys featured in rodeo display at Bend's High Desert Museum

Published November 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM PST
high dessert museum Black cowboys

Don't go looking for a Black cowboy in one of those old black-and-white western movies. The cowboys are only white in those, while there really were Black cowboys on cattle drives in the west. Some historians think up to one in four cowboys were Black.

There is a Black rodeo on tour in our time, the Bill Pickett Invitational, and a series of photographs of it are on display now at the High Desert Museum in Bend.

Gabriela Hasbun is the photographer, and Heidi Hagemeier, Director of Communications at the museum, joins us to talk about the display.

