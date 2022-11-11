© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Thank you and get lost: Black Americans and the winning of World War II

Published November 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM PST
Half Aamerican Matthew Delmont

More than a million Black Americans fought for the country in World War II, only to be segregated while in the service and denied civil rights when they returned home.

There's a reason the movement for civil rights gained so much momentum in the postwar years. We tell ourselves a heroic story of The Greatest Generation and its victory, but tend to leave out the Black people who made the victory possible.

That's where Matthew Delmont focuses in his book Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad.

The author chats about shedding some light on a darker corner of our history.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team