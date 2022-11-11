© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | The Oregonian issues apology for racist editorials and journalism of the past

Published November 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM PST
Oregonian Publishing Prejudice

It's not just that the editorial page of The Oregonian held onto a white supremacist view of the world for decades. The rest of the paper went down the same rabbit hole, slanting stories to fit the racist views of the paper's owner and editor.

It took a very long time, but the paper recently apologized, with an editorial offering the current management's regrets about past behavior. And the editorial was accompanied by a special section, Publishing Prejudice, which lays out in great detail the many ways in which the journalism of The Oregonian was slanted toward the white side.

Rob Davis, the reporter on the project, gives some detail on practices that are simply not acceptable in a mainstream news organization today.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
