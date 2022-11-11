Mon 8:30 | The Oregonian issues apology for racist editorials and journalism of the past

It's not just that the editorial page of The Oregonian held onto a white supremacist view of the world for decades. The rest of the paper went down the same rabbit hole, slanting stories to fit the racist views of the paper's owner and editor.

It took a very long time, but the paper recently apologized, with an editorial offering the current management's regrets about past behavior. And the editorial was accompanied by a special section, Publishing Prejudice, which lays out in great detail the many ways in which the journalism of The Oregonian was slanted toward the white side.

Rob Davis, the reporter on the project, gives some detail on practices that are simply not acceptable in a mainstream news organization today.