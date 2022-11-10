Fri 8:30 | Not Roswell, but Varginha: documentary explores Brazilian UFO sighting

If there ARE space travelers from outside the Earth, why don't they contact us? Maybe they tried, but we didn't get the message.

Stories of UFOs abound in our country, but an incident in Brazil in 1996 is the focus of the documentary Moment of Contact.

The film by James Fox suggests that the Brazilian town of Varghinha is something like the Roswell of Brazil. The movie screens in Ashland in early December (8th & 9th), accompanied by its creator.

James Fox talks to us about what he found on his visit to Varginha.