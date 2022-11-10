© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Not Roswell, but Varginha: documentary explores Brazilian UFO sighting

Published November 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
Moment of Contact

If there ARE space travelers from outside the Earth, why don't they contact us? Maybe they tried, but we didn't get the message.

Stories of UFOs abound in our country, but an incident in Brazil in 1996 is the focus of the documentary Moment of Contact.

The film by James Fox suggests that the Brazilian town of Varghinha is something like the Roswell of Brazil. The movie screens in Ashland in early December (8th & 9th), accompanied by its creator.

James Fox talks to us about what he found on his visit to Varginha.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team