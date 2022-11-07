Tue 8 AM | Christmas tree shopping with Stories of Southern Oregon

True, Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but we know people who have already put up Christmas trees, AND have wrapped all the presents already on hand! So this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon heads out to find a Christmas tree.

We explore both the you-cut farms and the buying of permits to go out and cut your own tree on federal land.

SOSO collector Maureen Flanagan Battistella returns for our interview with Larry Ryerson, who runs the U Cut Christmas Tree Farm near Phoenix, and Brian White, who monitors the Christmas tree cutting at the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.