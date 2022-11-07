© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Christmas tree shopping with Stories of Southern Oregon

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM PST
stories_of_southern_oregon.png

True, Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but we know people who have already put up Christmas trees, AND have wrapped all the presents already on hand! So this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon heads out to find a Christmas tree.

We explore both the you-cut farms and the buying of permits to go out and cut your own tree on federal land.

SOSO collector Maureen Flanagan Battistella returns for our interview with Larry Ryerson, who runs the U Cut Christmas Tree Farm near Phoenix, and Brian White, who monitors the Christmas tree cutting at the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextStories of Southern Oregon
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team