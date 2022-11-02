Thu 8:30 | Anima Mundi brings Imani Winds musicians to Ashland

Anima Mundi Productions is about presenting concerts, yes... but also about using art to increase understanding, and to help solve the problems of the world.

Ashland-based AMP partnered with other arts organizations to commission new works by composers of color. And this weekend (November 6th), the Grammy-nominated group Imani Winds plays a concert at First United Methodist Church in Ashland.

Monica Ellis, bassoonist for the group, visits with details of Imani Winds and its travels.