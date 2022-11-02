© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Anima Mundi brings Imani Winds musicians to Ashland

Published November 2, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
amanu mundi

Anima Mundi Productions is about presenting concerts, yes... but also about using art to increase understanding, and to help solve the problems of the world.

Ashland-based AMP partnered with other arts organizations to commission new works by composers of color. And this weekend (November 6th), the Grammy-nominated group Imani Winds plays a concert at First United Methodist Church in Ashland.

Monica Ellis, bassoonist for the group, visits with details of Imani Winds and its travels.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team