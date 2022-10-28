Mon 8:30 | Screen screams: the horror movies shot in Oregon

The actor Patrick Stewart played a neo-Nazi tough guy in a horror movie shot in Oregon. That sentence might surprise you, but what better time than Halloween to talk about the history of horror flicks shot in The Beaver State?

"The Green Room" brought Stewart and company to the green hills of Oregon, and the list goes on from there, including "The Shining," "Coraline," "The Ring 2," and plenty of others.

Mac Burns heads up the Oregon Film Museum at the Clatsop County Historical Society; he is our guide for a perusal of Oregon on-screen screamers.