© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Talk about race anyway, risk 'Courageous Discomfort'

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
courageous discomfort

No matter hard we try to wish it away, identifying people by race has long been a part of life in America. And as long as it exists, there's a need to talk about it, to try to get people to understand one another better.

It's worth risking some discomfort, say Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman. They are the authors of a how-to book, Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations About Race and Racism.

The work explores 20 questions to spark conversations, including the much-used "should I see color?" and "why isn't it all lives matter?"

We talk to both authors about the distilling of the questions, and the ways in which to use them.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team