Thu 9 AM | Talk about race anyway, risk 'Courageous Discomfort'

No matter hard we try to wish it away, identifying people by race has long been a part of life in America. And as long as it exists, there's a need to talk about it, to try to get people to understand one another better.

It's worth risking some discomfort, say Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman. They are the authors of a how-to book, Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations About Race and Racism.

The work explores 20 questions to spark conversations, including the much-used "should I see color?" and "why isn't it all lives matter?"

We talk to both authors about the distilling of the questions, and the ways in which to use them.