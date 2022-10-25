© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8 AM | Theater and VR meet in OSF's Quills Fest

Published October 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
OSF Quill Fest 2022

You would not think of attending a live play in a theater wearing a virtual reality headset. But how about if you attended the play BY wearing the VR headset?

Theater and immersive technology--like VR--meet starting next week (November 4-5) in Quills Fest, a project of Oregon Shakespeare Festival and some partner organizations. There are finished plays, there are finished films, there are works in progress, all visible through VR headset or simple web browser.

Two guests from OSF lay out the offerings: Scarlett Kim, Associate Artistic Director of Innovation and Strategy, and Mei Ann Teo, Associate Artistic Director of New Work.

