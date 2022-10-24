Tue 8:30 | Southern Oregon U. adds degree program in music industry skills

Southern Oregon University has been turning out talented musicians and singers for years, and now it's adding more degree programs in music.

As of the current academic year, SOU offers bachelor's degrees in Music Industry & Production Studies. Graduates will still have to be proficient in music, but also in the ancillary skills needed to move along and up in the music business--things like audio production and music industry economics.

The program is home to a band, MUSIX, which has already put out a couple of EPs, with an LP planned for release. Derek Keller, an assistant professor at SOU, visits with details of the program and its components.