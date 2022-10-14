© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Solar light creator featured on streaming series with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
solight

It all started with a problem in search of a solution: how to make an inflatable product that could be inflated without having to put your mouth on it?

The answer became the SolarPuff, a solar-powered light that floats and inflates itself. It is the creation of Alice Chun and the basic building block of her company Solight Design.

Chun's work and her focus on providing her products to underdeveloped countries caught the eyes of the producers of Gutsy on Apple TV+. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are the guides for the series; Alice Chun takes some time to visit about her work and vision.

