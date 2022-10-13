Fri 8:30 | Report finds inequities in California's residential electric charges

It's not JUST the electricity that you pay for every month. Take a look at your electric bill and go down past the charges for the electricity you used. There are often additional line items for things like the cost of wildfire mitigation, and the compensation for victims of wildfires.

A recent study of such charges, performed by the University of California's Energy Institute at Haas, finds that the additional charges fall more heavily on low-income households, like a regressive tax.

The report makes recommendations for cleaning up the inequities, and we get further details from Meredith Fowlie, the Faculty Director at the institute.

