Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | From one abusive organization to another: 'Uncultured'

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-10-12T090859.266.jpg

Daniella Mestyanek Young thought she'd put her past behind her. She ran away from the abusive cult where she grew up, put herself into a regular high school, and graduated as the valedictorian of her class.

But the path after that looked like a return, rather than a moving forward, as she joined the U.S. Army. Some of the behaviors that drove her away from the cult were present in the military as well.

She tells the story in her memoir, Uncultured. The army is not a cult, but she did find a harmful group mentality there that harkened back to Children of God. The author joins us to share her story.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
