Fri 8 AM | The Talent Harvest Festival Returns to the Rogue Valley

Fri 8 AM

Published September 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Harvest Poster Proof4(1).jpg

Exploring the ocean is not unlike exploring outer space: there's just a whole lot down there that we can't see, and don't know much about. Now we're looking to the oceans to provide for us in ways that do not involve fish or seafood.

Offshore wind energy is being generated around the world, and wave energy efforts are underway. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (shorthand: "Noah") recently sent one of its research vessels out to explore the ecosystems that may be affected by the siting of offshore wind farms.

We gather some of the participants for a chat about the process and how the information will be used.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
