Fri 8 AM | The Talent Harvest Festival Returns to the Rogue Valley

Exploring the ocean is not unlike exploring outer space: there's just a whole lot down there that we can't see, and don't know much about. Now we're looking to the oceans to provide for us in ways that do not involve fish or seafood.

Offshore wind energy is being generated around the world, and wave energy efforts are underway. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (shorthand: "Noah") recently sent one of its research vessels out to explore the ecosystems that may be affected by the siting of offshore wind farms.

We gather some of the participants for a chat about the process and how the information will be used.