Fri 8:30 | September teaches us to be responsible dog owners

Before we get out of September, we need to talk about one of its observations: Responsible Dog Ownership Month.

That's right, this is the time for dog owners to make sure they're doing things for and about their fuzzy buddies that are good for the dogs and good for the people who encounter them. We bring in Laura Finley from Rescue Ranch in Yreka to make the case.

The Rescue Ranch people are big on taking steps to make sure dogs are cared for, healthy, and easy to identify (think microchips) if they become separated from their owners. Listen with an open mind... and your dog.