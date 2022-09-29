© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | September teaches us to be responsible dog owners

Published September 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Responsible Dog Ownership Month sept 2022

Before we get out of September, we need to talk about one of its observations: Responsible Dog Ownership Month.

That's right, this is the time for dog owners to make sure they're doing things for and about their fuzzy buddies that are good for the dogs and good for the people who encounter them. We bring in Laura Finley from Rescue Ranch in Yreka to make the case.

The Rescue Ranch people are big on taking steps to make sure dogs are cared for, healthy, and easy to identify (think microchips) if they become separated from their owners. Listen with an open mind... and your dog.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team