© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: what makes parents push kids into 'Hyper Education'

Published September 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough

What to teach our children and how well they absorb it is a constant topic of discussion and debate in our country.

Then, on top of that, there's a whole segment of society that focuses on making sure their children get the best possible grades, to get into the best possible colleges.

This scene of special classes and tutors and competitions is examined by Pawan Dhingra in the book Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough."

The author, with psychology and sociology degrees under his belt, discussed the book with us in 2020.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team