Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: what makes parents push kids into 'Hyper Education'

What to teach our children and how well they absorb it is a constant topic of discussion and debate in our country.

Then, on top of that, there's a whole segment of society that focuses on making sure their children get the best possible grades, to get into the best possible colleges.

This scene of special classes and tutors and competitions is examined by Pawan Dhingra in the book Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behavior Are Not Enough."

The author, with psychology and sociology degrees under his belt, discussed the book with us in 2020.