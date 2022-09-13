Wed 8 AM | Keep the electoral college, but fix it, says Portland author

Whether you love the Electoral College in presidential elections or loathe it, there's one rare thing we Americans can agree on: we're probably stuck with it, since it's part of the difficult-to-amend Constitution.

But there is wiggle room within the Constitutional framework to allocate the votes of the electors differently, and Jerry Spriggs from the Portland area has some ideas. In his book All Votes Matter!, Spriggs examines the system we use to total up electoral votes, usually winner-take-all by state.

He outlines his plan to update that system, to at least make it more difficult for a loser of the popular vote to move into the White House.